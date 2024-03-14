PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Mayor Himayatullah Mayar expressed concerns over the provincial government's failure to allocate funds under the Provincial Finance Commission Award (PFC Award) to local governments for the past three fiscal years.

This lack of funding has led to challenges in delivering improved municipal services and significant administrative and financial hurdles.

During the monthly meeting of the City Local Council Mardan, Mayor highlighted amendments made by the PTI government to the local government system, including changes in the Local Government Act, which have resulted in the termination of grants previously received through the PFC Award.

"We have consistently raised these issues with both the former and current provincial governments, yet there has been no response," Mayor Mayar added.

Mayor Mardan emphasized the financial strain faced by City Local Governments, solely relying on revenue from Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), while funding for subordinate departments remains under provincial jurisdiction. This has led to financial crises and difficulties in covering salaries and pensions.

He urged the provincial government to empower local governments administratively, financially, and politically, and demanded the release of funds for the past three fiscal years in accordance with the original provisions of the Local Government Act and the Rules of business 2022.