Provincial Govt. Taking Steps For Human Rights' Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Provincial Minister for Food & Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the protection of human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for food & Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the protection of human rights.

He expressed these views while talking to Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistance for Human Rights Veerji Kolhi who called on him here at his office.

He said that the role of NGOs including civil society and media was commendable in ensuring the protection of human rights.

The minister apprised Veerji Kolhi about ongoing development projects pertaining to worship places of minorities community and financial assistance to deserving minorities belonging to Tharparkar district.

Later, Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal also met the people and listened to their problems and issued orders to the officers concerned for the redressal.

