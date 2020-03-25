UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt Taking Steps To Halt The Spread Of Corona Virus:CM Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Provincial Govt taking steps to halt the spread of Corona virus:CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday said that steps of Lockdown were being taken in Balochistan in order to force people to remain in their houses, aiming to defeat the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his visit of Sibi, saying that precautionary steps against the coronavirus has been accelerated in respective areas of province to quell it soon for safty of public health.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan also advised the people that they should not go outside of their houses unnecessary and to avoid sitting together.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the example of Italy is in front of us where people have not implemented the government's precautionary measures against the coronavirus which have caused the most casualties there.

He said that provincial government would provide all possible facilities of relief to people but it was also the duty of the people to follow precautionary measures against the deadly virus at least for ten to fifteen days.

Balochistan's media is playing important role to aware masses about the preventive steps against the coronavirus threat, he said saying that government of Balochistan has given assignment to departments including social welfare sectors and other sectors who were collecting data of daily wagers in order to help them in the respective areas of province with comprehensive processes after completion of their data.

He said that Provincial Secretary has also been assigned in each division to work with the district administration in order to cope the spread of the coronavirus, besides helping the daily wagers.

Chief Minister Balcohistan said all available resources were being provided to district administrations to ensure setting up of isolation wards and quarantine centers in each district aimed to combat the coronavirus for interest of health.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan reviewed all being taken precaution measures against the virus and inspected established isolation ward and quarantin1e center at District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Sibi.

Where Commissioner Sibi Division briefed the CM Balochistan about preventive steps against the deadly virus and other matters of hospital.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Visit Italy Sibi Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

29 seconds ago

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

11 minutes ago

Virus lockdown makes big dent in Paris air polluti ..

11 minutes ago

'All options on table' over new date for Tokyo Gam ..

11 minutes ago

Brighton promise 1,000 tickets to healthcare staff ..

10 minutes ago

Bangladesh frees ailing opposition leader Zia

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.