Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for scholarships under SEEF

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Education and Literacy Department has handed over the final list of the students of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro to the Students Financial Aid Office for disbursement of scholarship cheques under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEFF).

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that a team of provincial education and literacy interviewed 700 varsity candidates, and selected 300 for the provision of scholarships under SEEF.

After completing the interviews, the spokesman informed that the team members of the Sindh Government's Interviews Committee called on the Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The VC asked them to recommend an increase in the scholarship slots for the students of the University of Sindh.

He said that a large number of students studying at the University of Sindh campuses belonged to rural areas of the province, whose financial resources were very limited and they came from a very humble monetary background, adding that consequently, there was a need to increase the scholarship slots for them.

Sindh Education Department officials assured the VC that they would try to persuade the concerned authorities to increase the scholarship slots from 300 to 500 next year.

Appreciating the transparent system of the SU's Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) and the efforts of Director DrMushtaque Ali Jariko, Officer Qamar Nangraj, and their team, the officials said the distribution of scholarships in the University of Sindh was being done in a very apparent manner based on merit.

The spokesman informed that the University of Sindh used to get only 50 slots of scholarships under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund in the past but due to the constant correspondence and efforts taken by the VC, the scholarship slots have been increased to 300 from the current fiscal year.