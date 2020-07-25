Provincial govt to launch small scale power projects under Roshan Balochistan programme

Balochistan government has been planning to launch small scale power projects under Roshan Balochistan programme which would be handed over to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has been planning to launch small scale power projects under Roshan Balochistan programme which would be handed over to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The energy generated from the small scale power projects could be used for street lights and water supply tube wells, the sources in Balochistan government told APP.

Under Roshan Balochistan programme, power supply projects would be formulated at a specific location in off-grid areas which would benefit the people of the far-flung area.

The source said that the government had also planned to establish Balochistan Electric Company Limited which would work on hydrocarbon (oil and gas) exploration and development projects to be used for generating electricity.

The newly established Medical Emergency Response Centers at the highways of the province would also be connected with solar energy sources, he added.

The Balochistan government was working to provide solar geysers in mosques and public places in cold areas of the province.

The program includes ten solar energy projects which would benefit 0.675 million population of 1890 villages of the province.

In the renewable energy projects of 2020-21, the provision of solar energy system to 10,000 homes of special persons and the installation of 500 MW wind plants has also been planned under the initiative of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He added that the land acquisition for establishment of energy park projects was underway in the province.

Around 5000 acres land in Sibi, 10,000 acres for wind Energy Park in Nokondi, 2000 acres for Qila Saifullah Solar Energy Park and Mastung, One thousand acres of land was being acquired for solar energy parks in Pishin, Khuzdar, Loralai, Panjgur and Lasbela districts, he added.