Provincial govt to resolve employees' issue on priority basis: Ahmed Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah said on Thursday that the provincial government was committed to resolving issues of government employees on priority basis.

He expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony held in honour of retired employees of the department.

Lauding services of retired employees, he said that their role could not be overlooked in the development of the department.

He said that retired employees were precious asset of the department and their valuable input would be duly considered during consultation process for better working of the department.

He said more efforts would be made to strengthen population welfare department and added it was necessary to create balance between population growth and resources in order to provide quality education and healthcare facilities to new generation.

He said task forces had been constituted on provincial and Federal level on the recommendation of Council of Common Interest (CCI) to effectively tackle challenges in wake of unbridled population growth.

He said mammoth funds of Rs40billion would be spent on population welfare projects during next five years.