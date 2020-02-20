UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt To Resolve Employees' Issue On Priority Basis: Ahmed Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

Provincial govt to resolve employees' issue on priority basis: Ahmed Shah

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah said on Thursday that the provincial government was committed to resolving issues of government employees on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah said on Thursday that the provincial government was committed to resolving issues of government employees on priority basis.

He expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony held in honour of retired employees of the department.

Lauding services of retired employees, he said that their role could not be overlooked in the development of the department.

He said that retired employees were precious asset of the department and their valuable input would be duly considered during consultation process for better working of the department.

He said more efforts would be made to strengthen population welfare department and added it was necessary to create balance between population growth and resources in order to provide quality education and healthcare facilities to new generation.

He said task forces had been constituted on provincial and Federal level on the recommendation of Council of Common Interest (CCI) to effectively tackle challenges in wake of unbridled population growth.

He said mammoth funds of Rs40billion would be spent on population welfare projects during next five years.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Population Welfare Government

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 03 paisas against dollar in interbank ..

5 minutes ago

Privatization committee approves changes in PC ord ..

5 minutes ago

Outcome Pakistan Cricket Boards cricket committee

5 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

21 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

27 minutes ago

Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.