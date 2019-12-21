UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt. To Resolve Problems Of People Despite Limited Resources: Nisar Khuhro

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Provincial govt. to resolve problems of people despite limited resources: Nisar Khuhro

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services, Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Saturday said PPP government despite limited resources was trying to resolve problems of the people and all provincial ministers were holding open kachehries in district headquarters on special directives of the Chief Minister to hear grievances of the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services, Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Saturday said PPP government despite limited resources was trying to resolve problems of the people and all provincial ministers were holding open kachehries in district headquarters on special directives of the Chief Minister to hear grievances of the people.

Addressing an open kachehri here at circuit house, Nisar Khuhro said being the representatives of the people of Sindh, they were aware of the problems faced by the people and also trying to resolve them.

He directed officers of different government departments to focus on resolving people's genuine problems on merit, deal with people gently and provide them satisfactory relief. In the open kachehri citizens and people belonging to different walks of life complained about deteriorated cleanliness, sewerage condition, water supply, loadshedding of electricity, detection bills of Hesco, health, Bus Terminal, encroachment, roads, non availability of playgrounds and parks, regularisation of teachers, low pressure of gas, fumigation and other problems.

Khuhro directed all the concerned officers to resolve the problems of the people without any delay and submit a report to him. He informed that such open kachehries would remain continue till the resolution of all problems of the people. People in the open kachehri lauded initiative of Sindh government for holding open kachehries for resolving problems of the people in all the district headquarters of Sindh. The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch, DC Hyderabad Aisha Abro, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Yusuf Shaikh, all Divisional and district heads of government departments, elected representatives and peoples of Hyderabad were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Chief Minister Electricity Water Hyderabad Gas All Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Watchdog Asks Estonia to Stop Attacking ..

4 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates 13 projects worth Rs 2. ..

9 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in Quetta

1 minute ago

Iran's Rouhani Says Japan Suggested 'Tearing Down' ..

1 minute ago

200-pound cake cut at Lahore General Hospital Chri ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur for foolproof security arrange ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.