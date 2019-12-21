Provincial govt. to resolve problems of people despite limited resources: Nisar Khuhro

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services, Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Saturday said PPP government despite limited resources was trying to resolve problems of the people and all provincial ministers were holding open kachehries in district headquarters on special directives of the Chief Minister to hear grievances of the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services, Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Saturday said PPP government despite limited resources was trying to resolve problems of the people and all provincial ministers were holding open kachehries in district headquarters on special directives of the Chief Minister to hear grievances of the people.

Addressing an open kachehri here at circuit house, Nisar Khuhro said being the representatives of the people of Sindh, they were aware of the problems faced by the people and also trying to resolve them.

He directed officers of different government departments to focus on resolving people's genuine problems on merit, deal with people gently and provide them satisfactory relief. In the open kachehri citizens and people belonging to different walks of life complained about deteriorated cleanliness, sewerage condition, water supply, loadshedding of electricity, detection bills of Hesco, health, Bus Terminal, encroachment, roads, non availability of playgrounds and parks, regularisation of teachers, low pressure of gas, fumigation and other problems.

Khuhro directed all the concerned officers to resolve the problems of the people without any delay and submit a report to him. He informed that such open kachehries would remain continue till the resolution of all problems of the people. People in the open kachehri lauded initiative of Sindh government for holding open kachehries for resolving problems of the people in all the district headquarters of Sindh. The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch, DC Hyderabad Aisha Abro, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Yusuf Shaikh, all Divisional and district heads of government departments, elected representatives and peoples of Hyderabad were present on the occasion.