Provincial govt united under leadership of Jam Kamal: Mitha Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock and Dairy Development Haji Mitha Khan Kakar said on Thursday the coalition government is united under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan and it is also determined to end sense of deprivation from province.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Haji Mitha Khan said Chief Minister Balochistan has the power to remove any members of the collation partners from or induct into the government.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Mir Umar Khan Jamali, Sardar Babar Musakhel, and Naseeb Ullah Marri are still part of provincial government, saying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Balochistan Awami Party have alliance for eliminating corruption from the province, strengthening of institutions and promoting development of Balochistan.

The Opposition leader should cooperate with provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan to ensure development of Balochistan for the prosperity of people instead of merely accusing and criticizing on regime, he said.

The Adviser said for the first time Federal and provincial governments are on the same page to remove sense of deprivation from people of Balochistan, saying numbers of development schemes including communication, irrigation, education, health and livestock were underway in remote areas of Balochistan due to special attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan at province.