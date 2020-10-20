Provincial govts agree to accelerate wheat release from official stocks

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial governments on Tuesday expressed their firm commitment to accelerate wheat release from their official stocks in order to maintain smooth supply of the commodity as well as curbing inflation in the country.

The consensuses to this effect was developed in a consultative meeting, which was chaired by the Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries of all provinces who expressed their committed to accelerate wheat release for tapping the inflationary issued in local markets.

The meeting was informed that Punjab had started its wheat release from July 7, adding that the grains releases have been increased from 16,000 tons to 20,000 tons per day.

It was further informed that these releases to be increased to 25,000 tons per day that would help in significantly bring down the prices of flour and wheat in local markets.

The Chief Secretary Punjab apprised the meeting that 196 Sahulat Bazaars have so far been set up to ensure the supply of flour to the people at affordable rates.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sindh said that the process of regular release of wheat by the Sindh government would start in the next one or two days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told that wheat release had been started from of August 7, besides administrative measures were also taken to control the prices by ensuring the smooth availability of wheat.

It was informed that sasta bazaars were also establishment and the official release of wheat by the KPK government will be increased from 3,000 tonnes per day to 4,000 tonnes per day.