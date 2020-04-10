Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer prayers at homes

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh government is considering to ease lockdown after April 14 while PM Imran Khan also hinted to ease restrictions nationwide, saying that the country could not afford lockdowns for long times.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) The provincial governments asked people to stay and offer prayers at homes in a bid to control spread of Coronavirus here on Friday.

The Sindh government announced lockdown from 12: 00 pm to 3:00 pm in Sindh, observing that only three to five people were allowed to perform Juma prayer at mosque.

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments also asked the people to stay and offer Juma prayers at home and support their governments in moves against Coronavirus.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan said that relaxation would be given after April 14, adding that the lockdown was affecting the country and the government was considering to open some departments.

The Sindh government was also considering to ease lockdown after April 14 as Karachi Commissioner said that it was being contemplated to open markets and industry from April 15.

The reports said that there was relaxation in in Islamabad as dry cleaner were allowed to open their shops in the Federal capital but only if they ensured precautionary measures for the citizens so that the spread of COVID-19 could be controlled.