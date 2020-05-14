UrduPoint.com
Provincial Govts Ban Youm-e-Ali Processions, Ritual Of Aitekaf Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritual of Aitekaf amid fears of Coronavirus

Punjab government, however, has allowed Majalis in Imam Bargahs and houses on the condition that SOPs will be followed to contain spread of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan governments put ban on Yaum-e-Ali processions and ritual of aitekaaf amid fears of Coronavirus, the reports said here on Thursday.

Punjab government put ban on processions regarding Yaum-e-Ali which was observed on 21st of every Ramazan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali. The ban would also be imposed on Aitekaf.

However, the provincial government allowed holding of Majalis in Imam Bargahs and houses on the basis that the Stranded Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government were strictly observed.

Under the new SOPs, the Majalis could be continued for a maximum of one hour.

The organizers of the Majalis would be held accountable if the SOPs were violated.

Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government directed the citizens to follow social distancing and precautionary measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

