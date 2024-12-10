Provincial govts responsible for maintenance of law, order in their respective provinces: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that under the constitution, maintenance of law and order was the prime responsibility of respective provincial governments.

Responding to a point raised by Hameed Hussain, the minister said that the Federal government could extend assistance in response to the provincial government request under the constitution. “The federal government attaches top priority to provincial autonomy,” he added.

He said the federal government is ready to provide full assistance to the Khyber-Pakhtunkwa province. “We should move forward to address issues by shunning personnel differences,” he said.

The minister deplored that the governor KPK being a representative of Centre convened a ‘Grand Jira’ to resolve Kurram issue and also invited Chief Minister and PTI leadership but they did not attend it.

He assured the House that he would also bring the point raised in the House into the knowledge of Interior and defence ministers and the Prime Minister.

However, he reiterated the under legal framework, law and order was purely a provincial issue and the provincial government should move forward with the governor to address the Kurram issue.

The Minister also told the House that the Prime Minister has also warned high officials of law enforcing agencies of stern action in case any innocent person was prosecuted. However, he clarified that those who took law into their hands would not be spared.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Hameed Hussain said that score of people have lost their lives in Kurram in fight against two groups. “It is not a clash between Suni and Shia rather they are being patched against each other under divide and rule policy, “ he remarked.

He said that road leading to Kurram has been closed since October 12 and there was severe shortage of food items, medicines and petroleum products. He urged the government to take necessary steps to open the Kurram Road.

Speaking on a point of order Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also stressed the need to take concrete steps for bringing peace and tranquility in Balochsitan and KPK.

