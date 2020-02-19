UrduPoint.com
Provincial Govts Responsible For Management In Wheat Supply: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday stated that provincial governments should take the responsibility for better management in wheat supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday stated that provincial governments should take the responsibility for better management in wheat supply. Expressing views in a private news channel programme, the minister said Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Sindh should streamline the system so that crisis in wheat management could be avoided in future.

Commenting on social media, he said that regulating social media would help check fake news being reported through this mode of communication.

About Journalist Protection Bill, he said that concerned department was working on it. He hoped that Opposition would lend support in the passage of bill.

To a question regarding Maryam Nawaz, he said that granting permission to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, leader to go abroad, would be a set back for accountability.

To another question, the minister said politics and governance were two separate affairs that must be handled with sagacity and wisdom.

