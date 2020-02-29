Provincial govts responsible for unmanned level crossings: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the provincial governments are responsible for unmanned level crossings, and a negligence in this regard resulted in the recent Rohri accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the provincial governments are responsible for unmanned level crossings, and a negligence in this regard resulted in the recent Rohri accident.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that there were about 3,000 unmanned level crossings in the country.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to abolish all unmanned level crossings.

The minister said that all unmanned level crossings would be abolished after May 10 if the provincial governments cooperate in that regard.

The minister said that five new freight trains would be introduced before June 30, adding that new coaches and trains were arriving in the country and 75 per cent old coaches would be upgraded.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had called him for a briefing on the Railways matters and a special meeting would be held at the Prime Minister's House on Sunday.

Sh Rashid vowed that the PR would be made profitable department in five years.

To a question, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on Hindutva agenda and crushing Muslims like Hitler and Mussolini.

He said that life of Muslims in India had been made difficult under a plan by the ruling party.

To another question, he said that he did not run after any seat.