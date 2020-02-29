UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govts Responsible For Unmanned Level Crossings: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

Provincial govts responsible for unmanned level crossings: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the provincial governments are responsible for unmanned level crossings, and a negligence in this regard resulted in the recent Rohri accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the provincial governments are responsible for unmanned level crossings, and a negligence in this regard resulted in the recent Rohri accident.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that there were about 3,000 unmanned level crossings in the country.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to abolish all unmanned level crossings.

The minister said that all unmanned level crossings would be abolished after May 10 if the provincial governments cooperate in that regard.

The minister said that five new freight trains would be introduced before June 30, adding that new coaches and trains were arriving in the country and 75 per cent old coaches would be upgraded.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had called him for a briefing on the Railways matters and a special meeting would be held at the Prime Minister's House on Sunday.

Sh Rashid vowed that the PR would be made profitable department in five years.

To a question, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on Hindutva agenda and crushing Muslims like Hitler and Mussolini.

He said that life of Muslims in India had been made difficult under a plan by the ruling party.

To another question, he said that he did not run after any seat.

Related Topics

Sindh India Accident Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Narendra Modi Rashid Rohri Adolf Hitler May June Sunday Murad Ali Shah Muslim All

Recent Stories

Kabulov Says US-Taliban Peace Deal May Not Go Smoo ..

36 seconds ago

Russia Ready to Hold New Meetings With Taliban in ..

1 minute ago

MOCCAE organises first &#039;Beharana&#039; Marine ..

33 minutes ago

Taliban Representatives Arrive at Ceremony to Sign ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Arrives in Qatar to Attend Signing Ceremony ..

2 minutes ago

India's NIA arrests furniture shop owner in IHK

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.