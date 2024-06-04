Open Menu

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Inspects Treatment Facilities In Holy Family Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday made a detailed visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Rawalpindi to inspect facilities

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday made a detailed visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Rawalpindi to inspect facilities.

The minister visited various departments of the hospital, reviewed the medical facilities and ongoing development work there.

The officials gave a briefing to the minister regarding ongoing development work in the hospital. The development work in the basement of new block was completed 84 per cent, ground floor 98 per cent, first floor 97 per cent, while the work on the second floor was 89 per cent completed, the minister was briefed. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the development work soon.

Kh Salman Rafique said on this occasion said that practical measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to the people. All resources would be utilised to complete the development work at hospital within the stipulated period, he added.

The minister said, "We are trying to complete the development work in HFH as soon as possible." He further said that steps were being taken to ensure modern health facilities to the public in hospitals across Punjab, adding that decisions were being made in the best interest of the public so that they get the best healthcare facilities. 

Later, the minister also visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, he said practical steps were being taken to develop medical facilities in hospitals on modern lines. "We are working day and night for reforms in the medical sector. We are striving for the best health facilities which is the basic right of all," he added.

The minister said steps were being taken to ensure anti-measles measures across Punjab and directed to complete the beautification as well as repair work at the hospital soon.

