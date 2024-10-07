Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Anti-dengue Campaign
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday chaired an important meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign
During the meeting, a detailed review of the dengue situation in Rawalpindi was conducted.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Members of the Punjab Assembly Malik Iftikhar, Zeib Nisa, Mohsin Khan, Zia Ullah Shah, and other relevant department officers were in attendance, while Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb also participated in the meeting.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that due to current dengue situation, there is a need to work on an emergency basis. "Awareness sessions about dengue should be conducted. Our top priority is to reduce the spread of dengue in Rawalpindi," he added.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is monitoring the dengue situation in Rawalpindi on a daily basis. "Dengue can be completely defeated with public support," he added.
Focal Person for Dengue Tahira Aurangzeb stated that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public representatives are conducting field visits alongside teams from the Health Department to assess the dengue situation. "At present, our responsibility is to control dengue," she added.
During the meeting, it was reported that 1,996 dengue patients have been identified in Rawalpindi this year. Currently, 281 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in Rawalpindi hospitals, while 1,716 dengue patients have recovered and returned home.
