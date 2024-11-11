Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chairs 14th syndicate meeting of FMU

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired the 14th syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired the 14th syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Monday.

The meeting permitted the university to start postgraduate diploma programs and increase seats in the departments of diabetology, family medicine, dermatology and esthetics. During the Syndicate meeting, permission has been given to start the BS program in the Department of Respiratory Therapy.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique approved the decisions and implementation report of the 13th Syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the promotion of qualitative research in Punjab's medical universities and assured that transparency is being upheld in their financial affairs.

He highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to providing quality education to students in public medical universities. Additionally, he stressed the need for further improvements in sanitation arrangements at government hospitals.

Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Salim, Deputy Secretary Lubna and Deputy Secretary Hamad Al-Rab attended the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Zafar Chaudhry, faculty members, members of Punjab Assembly, Additional Secretary HEC and other syndicate members participated through video link.