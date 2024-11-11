- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chairs 14th syndicate meeting of FMU
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Chairs 14th Syndicate Meeting Of FMU
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired the 14th syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired the 14th syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Monday.
The meeting permitted the university to start postgraduate diploma programs and increase seats in the departments of diabetology, family medicine, dermatology and esthetics. During the Syndicate meeting, permission has been given to start the BS program in the Department of Respiratory Therapy.
Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique approved the decisions and implementation report of the 13th Syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University.
Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the promotion of qualitative research in Punjab's medical universities and assured that transparency is being upheld in their financial affairs.
He highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to providing quality education to students in public medical universities. Additionally, he stressed the need for further improvements in sanitation arrangements at government hospitals.
Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Salim, Deputy Secretary Lubna and Deputy Secretary Hamad Al-Rab attended the meeting.
Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Zafar Chaudhry, faculty members, members of Punjab Assembly, Additional Secretary HEC and other syndicate members participated through video link.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed2 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride3 minutes ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices3 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter18 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"18 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College24 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days24 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST24 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases24 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat6 minutes ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens35 minutes ago