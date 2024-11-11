- Home
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Project Providing Free Medicine To Heart Patients
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting on the project of providing free medicines to heart patients at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood, Special Secretaries Tariq Mehmood and Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed Asghar, and other senior officials. The Medical Superintendents (MS) and representatives from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology participated through video link.
During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a detailed review of the system in place for providing free medicines to patients at the three cardiology hospitals.
The focus was on ensuring the efficient distribution of free medication to heart disease patients under the provincial government's health initiatives.
The health minister emphasized that there would be zero tolerance for any failure in the implementation of this vital project. "We will not tolerate even one percent failure in ensuring that patients in the three cardiology hospitals receive their free medicines," he stated. He also directed the management of TCS, which is involved in the logistics of medicine distribution, to make clear improvements in their service delivery to avoid any delays or inefficiencies.
He stressed the importance of addressing all complaints received through the helpline, urging that they be resolved promptly and effectively to maintain the trust and satisfaction of the patients.
