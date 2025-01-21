Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews progress on activating Govt TB Hospital, Sargodha

Rovincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday reviewed the steps taken to fully activate the Government TB Hospital, Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday reviewed the steps taken to fully activate the Government TB Hospital, Sargodha.

Chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, the Health Minister stated that the Government TB Hospital, Sargodha, which was administratively handed over to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education in July 2024, needs to be fully operationalized. He added, "The medical emergency of Sargodha Teaching Hospital has also been directed to be immediately transferred to the Government TB Hospital, Sargodha.

The Provincial Health Minister instructed that the ongoing revamping project at the Government TB Hospital, Sargodha, be completed on time. He also directed the completion of HR arrangements at the 100-bed facility.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and Additional Secretaries Dr. Muhammad Waseem and Anwar Briar. Principal of Sargodha Medical College Professor Waris Farooq and MS Sargodha Teaching Hospital Dr. Mushtaq Bashir were also present.