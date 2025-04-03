Open Menu

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Key Health Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) to review key health programs initiated by the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz; Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Masood Sadiq; and CEO of PHIMC, Dr. Ali Razaq, along with other senior officials.

During the session, the Health minister reviewed the progress of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program. Dr. Ali Razaq briefed the attendees on the implementation and impact of these initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that these programs are among the Punjab government’s flagship health initiatives. He revealed that under the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, more than 3,100 pediatric cardiac surgeries have been conducted so far across six government and nine private hospitals in the province.

Furthermore, under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program, free kidney (renal), liver, bone marrow, corneal, and cochlear transplants are being provided to patients. Fourteen private hospitals have been designated for renal transplants, four for liver transplants, two for bone marrow transplants, and five for cochlear transplants, he added.

The minister emphasized that billions of rupees worth of free treatment and care have been provided to patients under these programs. He also assured that continuous improvements are being made to enhance their efficiency under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

"Transparency remains a top priority in all these health programs, ensuring that deserving patients receive high-quality medical care without any financial burden," he stated.

