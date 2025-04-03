Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Reviews Key Health Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) to review key health programs initiated by the Punjab government
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) to review key health programs initiated by the Punjab government.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz; Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Masood Sadiq; and CEO of PHIMC, Dr. Ali Razaq, along with other senior officials.
During the session, the Health minister reviewed the progress of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program. Dr. Ali Razaq briefed the attendees on the implementation and impact of these initiatives.
Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that these programs are among the Punjab government’s flagship health initiatives. He revealed that under the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, more than 3,100 pediatric cardiac surgeries have been conducted so far across six government and nine private hospitals in the province.
Furthermore, under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program, free kidney (renal), liver, bone marrow, corneal, and cochlear transplants are being provided to patients. Fourteen private hospitals have been designated for renal transplants, four for liver transplants, two for bone marrow transplants, and five for cochlear transplants, he added.
The minister emphasized that billions of rupees worth of free treatment and care have been provided to patients under these programs. He also assured that continuous improvements are being made to enhance their efficiency under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.
"Transparency remains a top priority in all these health programs, ensuring that deserving patients receive high-quality medical care without any financial burden," he stated.
Recent Stories
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD
Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF
Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tar ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mira ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees4 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation4 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion4 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 154 minutes ago
-
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance6 minutes ago
-
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mirawas6 minutes ago
-
Ali Asghar assumes charge as Provincial Election Commissioner in Quetta4 minutes ago
-
Renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas passes away4 minutes ago
-
Govt fulfills promise with Rs 7.41 per unit relief to power consumers :Minister for Power Division S ..4 minutes ago
-
Providing clean water to people responsibility of Govt: Secretry PHE3 minutes ago
-
CTP's workshops contributed in declining traffic accidents3 minutes ago