Provincial Health Minister of Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister of Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

During the meeting, the Punjab health minister apprised the prime minister on the measures, being taken to uplift the health sector of the province, a PM Officestatement said.