Provincial Health Minister Pays Rich Tribute To Nurses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nurses

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho paid rick tributes to all the nurses who worked on the front line during the Corona epidemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho paid rick tributes to all the nurses who worked on the front line during the Corona epidemic.

Healthy Sindh Dr. Azra Pechoho on Wednesday expressed such views in her message on the occasion of World Nursing Day.

All the nursing staff working in this field are commendable, Sindh Health Minister said, adding Nursing staff treated patients during Corona despite being aware of all the dangers.

Despite the possibility of nurses and their families becoming infected during Corona, they performed their duties skillfully, she said.

In this life-saving service, nurses have always given priority to fulfilling their duty, she further articulated, saying that the selfless service of nurses will be appreciated in every hour of need.

Pakistan still has a shortage of 1.5 million nurses, Sindh minister for health said; recounting that we are changing policies to increase the number of nurses in the health sector.

We are creating opportunities for Masters and PhD in Nursing, Provincial Minister of Health told, adding that at the societal level, it is our duty to respect the nursing staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

