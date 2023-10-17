Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited different hospitals during his visit to the city on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited different hospitals during his visit to the city on Tuesday.

He went to Allied Hospital-I, Allied Hospital-II, and inspected emergency, surgical, medical unit, radiology department and various wards.

He inquired about the health of under treatment patients and listen to their problems. He checked drinking water, washrooms and cleanliness arrangements.