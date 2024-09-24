Provincial Health Minister Reviews Progress At Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Provincial Health Minister,Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the construction site of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to review the ongoing progress,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,the minister conducted a detailed inspection of the project,receiving briefings from the engineers and officials involved.
Medical Superintendent Government,Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital,Dr. Mushtaq Bashir and CEO Health Dr.
Aslam Asad were also present.
Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology would be a significant blessing and facility for Sargodha and its surrounding areas.
In line with Chief Minister (CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision, the government was committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the public,Minister added.
Khawaja Salman Rafique instructed the concerned officials to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.
