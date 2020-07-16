MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, termed late VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha's death as great loss not only for health department but also for country.

She said that services rendered by Dr Pasha for cause of humanity are matchless as he devoted his life for ailing people.

She expressed these views while talking to media after attending Quran Khawani of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha here on Thursday.

The minister said that it was,undoubtedly, a great loss for his family too because deceased VC kids are not settled now.

" I daily used to speak to him before he developed COVID-19. He worked very hard to strengthen govt's efforts against Coronovirus. He ran Nishtar Medical University and hospital in a very nice manner. " she maintained.

All of our Vice Chancellors of Medical Universities are our front line soliders in battle against the virus, Dr Yasmin Rashid reiterated.

Allah Almighty has blessed Dr Pasha with martyrdom which is the greatest status, she said and added that health department sympathized with the bereaved family.

Earlier, She met family of late Vice Chancellor and condoled with them over his demise.

The minister prayered for his pedestal of Dr Pasha in Jannah.

Secretaey Primary & Secondary healthcare, Usman Younus accompanied the minister.

Later, Dr Yasmin Rashid visited different wards of Nishtar Hospital.

NMU Acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood briefed her about the facilities being extended to Coronavirsus patients in the health facility.

Pakistan Medical Association delegation also met her in ward no 5 and demanded of Punjab govt to name Nishtar-II and surgery deptt besides hostel after Dr Pasha.

It also donated High Flow Oxygen machine to Nishtar for Coronovirus patients.

The minister appreciated efforts of PMA for fighting against the global pandemic.