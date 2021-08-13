UrduPoint.com

Provincial Health Minister Warns Chiefs Of South Punjab DHAs To Improve Performance

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Provincial health minister warns Chiefs of South Punjab DHAs to improve performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, expressed annoyance over dis satisfactory performance of CEOs of District Health Authorities (DHAs) of South Punjab during recently concluded Polio drive.

She warned them of stern action if they did not improve their performance within 15 days.

Speaking through video link at District Review Meeting organized by UNICEF and IRMNCH at a local hotel here on Friday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that monitoring teams would soon visit South Punjab to check the health facilities being extend by the department.

She ordered to ensure COVID-19 SOPs in all hospitals and offices of the region, adding zero tolerance people would be followed in this connection.

The meeting was attended by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) health specialist, Dr Tahir Manzoor, DG Health South Punjab, Dr Khalil Sikhani, Additional Secretaries, CEOs DHAs, DCs IRMNCH, DMs PFHMC and others.

Addressing the meeting Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti informed that fine words butter no parsnips,adding that he would not tolerate any laxity in dispensation of health facilities to masses.

He directed the officials to implement micro plan for elimination of Polio virus from the South Punjab and added that special attention should be paid to mother and child healthcare including safe delivery and care for neonatal etc.

The secretary ordered to make available stock of important medicines in all hospitals of the region.

The meeting discussed in length about COVID-19, Polio, Dengue and infectious diseases.

UNICEF Health Specialist, Dr Tahir Manzoor also spoke on the occasion.

