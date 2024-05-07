Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir presided over a meeting at the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, here on Tuesday

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Hamadul Rab, Secretary of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr. Abdul Rehman, Professor Shabnam Bashir, Dr. Maria Khan, and Dr. Hussain Jafri were present.

The Provincial Health Ministers reviewed the performance of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority during the meeting.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the conditions of the blood banks in government hospitals of Punjab needed to be improved.

He emphasized that the supply of safe blood during treatment in government hospitals was the fundamental right of every patient. He added that blood banks operating illegally and endangering human lives would not be allowed to continue operating in Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that there was an urgent need to increase the capacity of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority. He also noted that parents of thalassemia children were undergoing a tough test.