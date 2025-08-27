Provincial Health Secretary chairs meeting on basic health services in Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Provincial Secretary Health, Mujeeb ur Rehman, chaired a video-link meeting to review basic health services at Primary and secondary care centers across Loralai Division.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Loralai Division, Wali Muhammad Barech, Divisional Director Health Dr. Maqbool Khan, DHO Loralai Dr. Abdul Haleem Utmankhel, DSM Farhan Khan, and MS Dr. Anwar Mandokhail. Deputy Commissioners, DHOs, MSs, and DSMs of Duki, Musakhel, and Barkhan districts also participated through video link from their respective district headquarters.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the availability of doctors, functionality of maternity wards and labor rooms, supply of essential medicines, and overall health facilities at DHQ hospitals, BHUs, and CDs. Suggestions for improvements were also discussed.

Commissioner Wali Muhammad Barech said he had recently visited DHQ Loralai and Duki and noted a severe shortage of medicines, with patients struggling to obtain prescriptions.

He assured that procurement would be expedited to ensure the supply of medicines.

He further stated that once operation theaters at DHQ Duki and Musakhel become functional, patients will have better access to treatment locally, reducing the rush at Loralai hospitals.

The meeting also decided to recruit nine doctors, 11 LMOs, one physiotherapist, and four drug inspectors on a contract basis to address staff shortages. All doctors and staff were directed to ensure online registration and mark their daily attendance.

Commissioner Wali Muhammad Barech instructed all Deputy Commissioners and DHOs to activate non-functional BHUs and CDs at the earliest and announced plans to conduct detailed visits of health centers to personally review available facilities.

He emphasized that medicines are the most critical need in remote health centers and directed PPHI and DHOs to increase medicine quotas and ensure timely supply.