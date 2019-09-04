UrduPoint.com
Provincial Health Services Academy Celebrates 20th Foundation Day

Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) celebrated 20th foundation day with a function arranged here with Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Saleem Khan as chief guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) celebrated 20th foundation day with a function arranged here with Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Saleem Khan as chief guest.

Secretary Health, Mohammad Yahya Akhundzada and Special Secretary, Dr, Jameel Farooq also attended the function.

PHSA is the lone academy established under the auspices of health department for imparting training courses to the staffers of health department from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, retired Director Generals (DGs) and retired directors were also invited to present them shields on their services while all principals, directors and other staffers of the PHSA network also attended the event.

On this occasion, DG PHSA, Dr. Janbaz Afridi gave detailed briefing to the chief secretary regarding aims, objectives and 20 years performance of the academy and its network.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Saleem Khan appreciated the 20 years performance of the PHSA and expressed that the academy would continue teaching new courses in future too and play an exemplary role for the health department.

The chief secretary also assured all kind of cooperation to the academy for the development and welfare of its network.

Similarly, in his address, the Secretary Health, Yaya Akhundzada stated that PHSA is an outstanding institution that play unprecedented role in bringing improvement in the health department. He said that the academy imparts training to administrative and general cadre doctors, nurses and para-medics that had brought maximum improvement in the service delivery system of the department.

