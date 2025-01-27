- Home
Provincial Health Services Academy Graduates Protest Against Lack Of Internship Opportunities
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Graduates from the Provincial Health Services academy here on Monday staged a protest, demanding internship opportunities, as they remain without placements.
The protesters raised slogans against the provincial government and the health advisor.
The students said they have been left without internships for the past two months, despite having completed their four-year degrees. More than 600 students from four colleges in Peshawar are currently struggling to find internship placements.
The protesters, led by Tariq Ullah, President of the Students Nursing Association, expressed their frustration, stating that over 2,600 students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being denied internships. Despite promises from the provincial government, they claim that the authorities are treating them unfairly.
The students pointed out that in other provinces of the country, graduates are being provided internships along with monthly stipends, while the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is different.
