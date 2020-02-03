Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reviews progress on Cluster Development Project

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reviewed progress on Cluster Development Project here at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reviewed progress on Cluster Development Project here at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Monday.

He said that the project was of great importance for speeding up economic activities, enhancing exports and productivity as well as ensuring competitiveness of the province.

The minister said that technical assistance of UNIDO experts and collaboration of the World Bank was being provided for completion of the project. He regretted that though the project was launched in year 2016, it could not produce the desired results. However, he added, the incumbent government was committed to making the project meaningful and result-oriented through due consultations with all stakeholders.

"This important project of the public interest should be expeditiously moved forward and I want positive results out of it," he added.

He said that traders and industrialists should also be taken into confidence with regard to development of the Cluster Development Project. "Making an institution is not enough, but its objectives should also be achieved," he added.

PSIC Managing Director Manzar Javed Ali, UNIDO experts and CID team attended the meeting.

The PSIC managing director also assured that targets set for the project would be achieved during this year.