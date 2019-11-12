Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal reviews investment prospects in livestock sector

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed the prospects for investment in livestock sector and to establish diseases-free zone in Kasur region according to international standard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed the prospects for investment in livestock sector and to establish diseases-free zone in Kasur region according to international standard.

In this regard, he chaired a meeting at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) where officials of Cabrob Company, international livestock sector experts, CEO PBIT and officers concerned were also present.

During the meeting, Cabrob Company showed keen interest in livestock sector in the province.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government strategy to bring new investment in different sectors of Punjab. With the adoption of conducive environment and investment-friendly policies, he said, investors were turning towards Punjab for investment.

"We are providing all possible facilities to local and foreign investors under one roof," he added.

Livestock sector plays a very important role in reducing poverty and unemployment, he said and added, "We heartily welcome investment of Cabrob Company in livestock sector. There is ample scope of investment in livestock sector and PTI government is providing all possible facilities to cattle breeders." Provincial Minister said that local agriculture and livestock sector would be promoted by setting up free from diseases zone in Kasur region and country would also receive huge foreign exchange by increasing exports.

Expeditious measures would have to be adopted to complete this important project so that people could get its benefits at the earliest, he concluded.