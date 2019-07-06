Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurates high definition echo machine in KTH

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated the high definition echo machine worth Rs 0.8 million donated by Health Education and Community Services (HEAC) welfare organization at Khyber Teaching Hospital here on Saturday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated the high definition echo machine worth Rs 0.8 million donated by Health education and Community Services (HEAC) welfare organization at Khyber Teaching Hospital here on Saturday.

Member board of Governor (BoG) KTH, Dr Nadeem Alam, Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan, Acting Medical Director, Chairman Child Health Care and Associate Dean Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Incharge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, In-charge Pulmonology Prof Dr Saadia Ashraf, Pulmonology Associate Prof Dr Rukhsana, Senior Media and Protocol Manager Farhad Khan along with faculty and management were present on this occasion.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai appreciated HEAC patient welfare organization for donating the echo machine and said the provincial government initiating day and night for making health sector according to international standards.

The Minister said the provincial health department was working dedicatedly on strengthening tehsil and district health facilities in order to reduce burden on tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar.

Shaukat Yousafzai said he would support the release of fund for new A&E building and in the connection and also promised to arrange meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The department of cardiology catered to 6524 OPD patients and 1500 patients were admitted from January 1, to June this year. Similarly, more than 11531 echo, 40229 ECG and 302 ETT were conducted in MTI KTH till now.

In last five months 70 to 90 thousand amount of medicine was given to the poor patients during the different Free Cardiology Camps by HEAC in cardio OPD.

KTH cardiology department has four full time consultants with Incharge Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Khan, Assistant Prof S Sadiq Shah and Assistant Professor Dr Farooq Ahmed.

The BoG and hospital management lauded and appreciated the HEAC patient welfare organization health services for ailing humanity and specially for KTH.

Life Support courses started in 2012 at Khyber Teaching Hospital under supervision of Cardiology Department. Till now more than 1500 doctors, nurses, paramedical are trained for basic life support.

Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan and Acting Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed briefed the minister about the available services in the hospital and thanked him for sparing his time on weekend.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai visited different sections of hospital and inquired about the medical services from the patients and attendants.