Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai Inspects Rescue Operation To Evacuate Trap Coal Miners

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai inspects rescue operation to evacuate trap coal miners

Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Monday visited Dara Adamkhel to inspect ongoing rescue operation to evacuate trapped coal miners at Kala Khel mine 41

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Monday visited Dara Adamkhel to inspect ongoing rescue operation to evacuate trapped coal miners at Kala Khel mine 41.

Minister of Mines and Minerals,Dr.

Amjad, Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, PTI leaders and members of district administration were also present on this occasion.

He visited the site of an accident and met with the relatives of trapped engineer Naik Muhammad .

Provincial Ministers reviewed the ongoing rescue operation and directed the district administration to speed up and facilitate rescue operation.

The minister said that rescue operation would be completed within four to five days.

