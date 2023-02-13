UrduPoint.com

Provincial Interim Ministers Of Excise Meet To Discuss Relevant Matters

February 13, 2023

Provincial interim ministers of excise meet to discuss relevant matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi called on Punjab Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communications and Works departments Bilal Afzal during his short visit to Lahore.

According to a press statement issued here, in the meeting held at the Directorate General of Provincial Infrastructure Development Authority at Lahore, various matters of mutual interest were discussed between the two ministers.

It was also agreed to remove the doubling in collections of registration and token taxes of vehicles between the provinces besides other other difficulties and complications.

The Punjab Excise Minister assured to arranging a meeting at the level of secretaries to keep the provincial governments and departments more abreast with the collection of token tax from the vehicles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Lahore and other cities of Punjab as well as to clarify each other's position and to solve the problems for good. He assured that progress will be made soon in this regard.

He also mentioned the problems faced by the law enforcement agencies and special squads of the KP provincial government in Punjab in going through the stages of investigation and prosecution upon which the provincial minister of Punjab assured that this matter would be also taken up at the appropriate level.

Haji Manzoor Afridi further said that in view of the spreading menace of ice addiction among the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he has started action against this social scourge and in this regard, anti-narcotics campaigns are being launched especially in the educational institutions of the province on emergency basis. A plan has been chalked out for this purpose he added.

Bilal Afzal hailed this initiative and assured proper cooperation from the Punjab government side and agreed with his argument that the use of ice in our young generation has become a bigger threat than atomic bomb due to its fatal implications. He said his provincial government is fully aware of its sensitivity too.

Later the Minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked Bilal Afzal and the Punjab government for showing gesture of goodwill.

