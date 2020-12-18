Provincial Justice Committee holds meeting at Peshawar High Court

The 5th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting (PJC) was held on Friday in the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The 5th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting (PJC) was held on Friday in the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

The meeting was attended by all the members of PJC, Secretary Health was invited as Co-opted members. Hon'ble the Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan emphasized the significance of the apex forum for enhanced collaboration between the departments for improving the service delivery in the justice sector.

The agenda items of today's meeting included, establishment of well equipped Forensic Science Laboratories at regional level, automated registration of FIR, the offender Management System, Simplification of Inter and intra provincial transfer of accused, Data Integration of Justice Sector Stakeholders, Medical facilities in Prison, performance Benchmark of the departments for the next year, Infrastructure requirements of Peshawar High Court, appointment of law officers and enactment of the draft Judicial Service Act.

Focal Person meeting was held on 16.12.2012 The issues faced by the justice sector were discussed in detail.

The chair directed the members to ensure data integration and directed to submit progress reportswithin three months. The members agreed to ensure the compliance of directives of PHC regarding visits of medical specialists to all the prisons on regular basis.

In order to improve the justice service delivery, the departments were directed to fix performance benchmark for the next year.

The chairperson also directed to expedite the Justice Sector stakeholder legislation, including enactment of Draft Judicial Services Act. For the safe custody of case properties and to ensure quick production before the court , the committee decided that till permanent arrangement by the Government the District and Sessions Judges will provide suitable space within the district court premises subject to availability.

The forum also approved that unresolved issues of all justice sector departments at District Criminal Justice coordination committee shall be submitted before the PJC for a policy decision.

For the scientific investigation of cases and to meet international standards need for independent forensic labs was stressed. Considering the urgency and the requirement it was decided that existing forensic Labs be properly equipped and operationalized preferably within three months.

In concluding remarks, the Chair thanked the participants for their constructive engagement and emphasized on collective efforts to ensure an effective and service oriented justice system.