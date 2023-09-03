Provincial Law Minister visits District Bar Association Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Law Minister Syed Arshad Shah on Sunday paid a visit to the District Bar Association Abbottabad (DBA).

On this occasion, both the Presidents of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) and the DBA extended their greetings to the minister and warmly welcomed him.

Syed Arshad Shah while expressing his views said that District Bar Abbottabad is his own home, as he is also a former member of this esteemed institution.

He made a commitment to address the challenges and concerns faced by lawyers and pledged to work tirelessly for further legal reforms.

Emphasizing the necessity for ongoing reforms, Minister Syed Arshad Shah lauded the Abbottabad Bar for its distinguished reputation across Pakistan.

He acknowledged the steadfast dedication of the legal community in upholding the Constitution and the principles of justice.

He underlined the importance of cooperation between the legal fraternity and the responsible government of the province to enact reforms that would benefit the entire legal community.

In the reception lawyers, including representatives from Mansehra, Balakot, Haripur, Ghazi, and Havelian Bar Associations were present and demonstrated the unity and collaboration within the legal profession.