Provincial legal committee holds introductory meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An introductory meeting of Provincial Legal Committee, formed under the directives of the Federal government's Apex Committee, was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate.

The meeting was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly including Munir Hussain Laghmani and Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Akhtar Saeed Turk and other relevant officials.

The meeting discussed various proposals for effective measures to counter terrorism and violent extremism, as well as for ensuring swift delivery of justice. Participants held detailed discussions on anti-terrorism courts, prosecution officers, witness protection, law and order situation and reforms in the police and judicial systems.

It was also proposed that an effective coordination mechanism be established between Home Department, Prosecution and Police under the Anti-Terrorism Act to finalize a future course of action and to activate the legal committee’s role. The provision of necessary documentation for this purpose was also discussed.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam emphasized the importance of coherence and coordination among government institutions and the judicial system stating that the eradication of terrorism and violent extremism is only possible through mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, Munir Hussain Laghmani assured that provincial assembly would be taken into confidence on the matter and full cooperation would be extended from the assembly’s side.