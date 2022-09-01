UrduPoint.com

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers Courses Conclude

September 01, 2022

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) have been completed in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University (Jhpiego).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) have been completed in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University (Jhpiego).

Forty five staff members of the public sector hospitals' laboratories, including microbiologists, molecular biologists and senior medical technologists, were trained in biosafety, biosecurity, risk management, quality assurance and COVID testing.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony here on Thursday,IPH board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool said that the steps taken by the IPH to provide trained and qualified manpower to public and private hospitals were tremendous.

Chairman Khalid Maqbool further said that the giant venture of Jhpiego with the Institute of Public Health reflects the level of confidence of these institutions in the teaching and training standards of IPH.

IPH Dean Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir said, "Medical profession requires that the people attached to this profession always strive to improve their professional skills and increase their knowledge so that they can treat patients and diagnose diseases with full confidence." IPH BSL III Lab, In-charge Dr Obaidullah Qazi said Jhpiego, was a non-governmental organisation (NGO) of Johns Hopkins Institute which was working for the improvement of health sector across Pakistan and in collaboration with IPH in Punjab, it was improving the quality of hospital laboratories by imparting training to the technical staff.

Certificates, shields were also distributed amongst the participants.

