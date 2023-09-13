Provincial-level sports competitions from Sept 14

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Director of Colleges Sargodha Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar said on Wednesday that the sports competitions at provincial level would be held under the 1st HED Punjab from Thursday, Sept 14, in Lahore in which position-holder teams of division-level competitions would participate.

He said the sports competitions, organised by the 1st Higher education Department Punjab, in coordination with Intercollegiate Sports among the government boys and girls students at in divisions, had been completed now.

Talking to APP here, he said that 22 teams of the government boys colleges got the first position in various games competitions while 18 teams of the Government Girls College took the first position and qualified for provincial-level competitions.

Various games including marathon races of different categories, cricket, football, javelin throw, hockey, kabbadi, badminton, volleyball, discus throw, shot-put, long jump, triple jump and wrestling were held among boys and girl students of the government colleges of the division, he said.

The director colleges said the Higher Education Department, with the coordination of the Sports Department, was fully active for promotion of sports and to conduct healthy competitions for students as well.

He wished good luck to the teams which would take part in the provincial-level competition.