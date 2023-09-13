Open Menu

Provincial-level Sports Competitions From Sept 14

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Provincial-level sports competitions from Sept 14

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Director of Colleges Sargodha Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar said on Wednesday that the sports competitions at provincial level would be held under the 1st HED Punjab from Thursday, Sept 14, in Lahore in which position-holder teams of division-level competitions would participate.

He said the sports competitions, organised by the 1st Higher education Department Punjab, in coordination with Intercollegiate Sports among the government boys and girls students at in divisions, had been completed now.

Talking to APP here, he said that 22 teams of the government boys colleges got the first position in various games competitions while 18 teams of the Government Girls College took the first position and qualified for provincial-level competitions.

Various games including marathon races of different categories, cricket, football, javelin throw, hockey, kabbadi, badminton, volleyball, discus throw, shot-put, long jump, triple jump and wrestling were held among boys and girl students of the government colleges of the division, he said.

The director colleges said the Higher Education Department, with the coordination of the Sports Department, was fully active for promotion of sports and to conduct healthy competitions for students as well.

He wished good luck to the teams which would take part in the provincial-level competition.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Lahore Sports Education Punjab Badminton Marathon Sargodha From Government Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

3 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

26 minutes ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

33 minutes ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

48 minutes ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

4 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

4 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

5 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan