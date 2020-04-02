Provincial machinery activated to fight corona virus: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Wednesday briefed that government has activated provincial machinery to fight corona virus pandemic and preventive measures have been taken on emergency basis to tackle the situation.

He expressed these views while briefing media on the overall situation of corona virus pandemic in the province. He said that steps taken by government had produced positive impact on controlling the pandemic in the province.

He added that government has also received good news from the quarantine center established in DI Khan. He said that 121 persons admitted in the DI Khan quarantine center have been tested negative of corona virus and they would be sent home tomorrow.

Adviser to Chief Minister said that a special meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wherein overall situation of wheat stock in the province was discussed. He added that presently the province has sufficient wheat stock and supply of wheat also continues from Punjab.

He said that government would strictly deal with those found involved in hoarding addingprices of wheat has been monitored on tehsil and district level. He said that provincial and Federal governments would also start formal work on financial package to cater to needs of daily wagers and other deserved people.