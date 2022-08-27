UrduPoint.com

Provincial Machinery Being Mobilized For Relief, Evacuation Activities: Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that provincial machinery has been activated and two helicopters of provincial government were being used for evacuation and relief activities

Addressing media in Ittalah Cell Civil Secretariat, he said that KP CM, Mahmood Khan is personally monitoring relief and evacuation activities. He said that a control room has been established in CM Secretariat while District Control Rooms have also been set up in affected areas.

Saif said that provincial government has also appointed focal person in all the districts for better coordination and liaison.

He said that situation grew worst due to damaging of Munda Head Works and added that situation was improving with each passing moment.

CM aide said "Provincial departments are alert and ready to meet any untoward incident while procurement of ration and medicines to affected areas has been ensured."He informed that KP CM has also visited D I Khan, Swat and Tank to monitor relief activities.

Barrister Said told that 8650 tents, 6850 sheets, 1500 blankets, 1500 plastic mats, 7950 mattresses, 2550 kitchen sets, 2000 hygiene kits and 31 watering pumps have been provided to affected districts.

