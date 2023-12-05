Provincial minister advises Indian govt to collaborate with Pakistan to deal with smog issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Provincial Environment Minister Bilal Afzal Tuesday advised Indian government to collaborate with Pakistan to deal seriously with the continuously toxic smog issue and urged media to plat vital role throughout year to aware public of vehicles that emit a lot of smoke on the roads.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the Punjab government was fully committed to holding awareness sessions for citizens to embrace healthy lifestyles and contribute to the movement to make Lahore cleaner, breathable, and environmentally friendly.

The minister also asked political parties participating in upcoming elections to include the smog issue in their manifesto, adding, awareness sessions should also be launched in the educational institutions and train children to call helpline in case they find smoke from the chimneys.

He emphized that the crop burning in both the Punjab (Pakistani and Indian) was potentially contributing to smog in the cities on both sides, and the problem would only be resolved if the two sides sit together to resolve issue collectively with long-termed policies to save future generations.

Both India and Pakistan should acknowledge the essential nature of addressing the challenge of crop residue

burning, he added.

The minister further explained that the recent smog in Punjab had mostly affected patients with asthma and respiratory issues, adding, before the rainfall, when smog concentration was high, people also had throat and lung infections, severe coughing and eye irritation.

The Punjab government was also taking action to control vehicle and industry related pollution in air which was another major contributor to smog, he mentioned.

“The Punjab government is taking strict measures against tire burnings, high-smoke industries and vehicles emitting heavy smoke,” he said.

The lack of awareness among farmers, limited access to latest machinery due to limited resources, and adherence to traditional practices posed hindrances to progress on this issue, he noted.

The minister further said that engaging in open dialogues and knowledge-sharing with other countries facing similar air pollution challenges would enable a collaborative approach to combat this pressing issue.