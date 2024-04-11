Open Menu

Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari Visits District Jail

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari visits District Jail

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Prisons Sindh Ali Hasan Zardari paid a surprise visit to District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The provincial minister along with the officer-in-charge congratulated the prisoners on Eid and discussed the problems faced by them.

Provincial Minister Jails Sindh Ali Hasan Zardari visited different parts of the jail. Inspected food items and kitchen.

The provincial minister ordered to release a prisoner as soon as possible after paying a fine of 20,000. At the same time, he urged the jail administration to give him the Names of the prisoners who are in jail for not paying their fine as soon as possible. The jail administration also organized a musical program for the inmates.

APP/nsm-rzq

