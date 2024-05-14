Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari visits Central Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Sindh Minister of Prisons and Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari has said that we are trying to improve the conditions of jails in Sindh according to the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

He expressed this while inspecting the various barracks, hospital and kitchen of Hyderabad Central Jail and reviewing the security arrangements on Tuesday.

The provincial minister stated that in order to reform the prisoners and make them respectable and productive citizens of the society, various skills are being trained to them in the vocational training institutes established in the prisons.

On this occasion, the jail authorities gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding the jail manual and other important issues.