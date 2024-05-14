Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari Visits Central Jail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Sindh Minister of Prisons and Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari has said that we are trying to improve the conditions of jails in Sindh according to the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.
He expressed this while inspecting the various barracks, hospital and kitchen of Hyderabad Central Jail and reviewing the security arrangements on Tuesday.
The provincial minister stated that in order to reform the prisoners and make them respectable and productive citizens of the society, various skills are being trained to them in the vocational training institutes established in the prisons.
On this occasion, the jail authorities gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding the jail manual and other important issues.
Recent Stories
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via video link47 seconds ago
-
New library in Islamabad to be constructed as per international standard: CDA Chief5 minutes ago
-
KP Prosecutors observe pen down strike5 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned writer, columnist, cartoonist Farooq Qaiser observed5 minutes ago
-
All incomplete beautification projects to be completed soon: Mayor Sukkur15 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks FIA, federal govt respond for removal of KP Minister name from PNIL15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU chief calls for probe into Muzaffarabad protest deaths15 minutes ago
-
Addl IG South Punjab inspects inter-provincial check posts for security measures15 minutes ago
-
Nanbais refuse to sell 100-gram Roti for Rs 10; demand uninterrupted gas supply25 minutes ago
-
Program prepared to improve literacy rate: Maqbool Siddiqui25 minutes ago
-
Old Age Home, Vocational Centre to be established in Islamabad soon: Randhawa25 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 384 kg drugs in 10 operations35 minutes ago