Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Inaugurates New Corona Vaccination Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:24 PM

Provincial minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi inaugurates new Corona Vaccination Center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi has inaugurated a new Corona Vaccination Center at Social Security Hospital Madina Town here on Wednesday and said that the government was taking tangible steps to save people from corona disease. However, public cooperation in this regard is imperative to defeat the virus completely.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony, he said that Social Security Hospital Faisalabad was the first social security hospital in Punjab where Corona Vaccination Center was set up. The people should not pay attention to rumors and false propaganda about corona vaccine and get its jabs immediately.

He said that corona pandemic was not over yet, so people should take all precautionary measure and ensure use of facemasks as well as social distance.

He said that more vaccination centers would be set up in other social security hospitals of the provincial which will not only help in lessening workload of other centers but also play an active role in vaccinating the workers' community without any difficulty.

He said that training was provided to the staff of vaccination centers and they were also directed to deal the visitors politely and honorably.

He said that some irrational people were making false and baseless propaganda against corona vaccine but there was no truth in it. The citizens should not only get themselves vaccinated against corona but they should also encourage their families, relatives and friends to get them registered and vaccinated as soon as possible so that everyone could be saved from this deadly disease.

On this occasion, the provincial minister also reviewed the vaccination process and visited various departments of the hospital.

He directed the hospital staff to provide better services to the people who visit the social security hospital.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent of Social Security Hospital Dr. Sheikh Ijaz briefed the provincial minister about treatment facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Faisalabad Dr. Mushaq Ahmed Supra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Mr. Umar Maqbool, Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Social Security Dr Anjum Raza, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Dr Abdul Mannan and others were present on the occasion.

