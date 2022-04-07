Provincial minister asks strict legal action against profiteers

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Thursday asked the district administration Hyderabad to take strict legal action against traders and shopkeepers who are taking extra profit by selling essential goods from customers in the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Thursday asked the district administration Hyderabad to take strict legal action against traders and shopkeepers who are taking extra profit by selling essential goods from customers in the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Presiding over the meeting of the price control committee here, the minister directed the Deputy Commissioner and officers of district market committee to ensure that the traders and shopkeepers should display price list of the commodities at prominent place.

He also directed the revenue officers to conduct surprise raids and initiate strict legal action against the profiteers in order to control the prices of essential commodities.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while briefing the minister informed besides, setting up control room, the assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars are conducting surprise checking of markets on daily basis and imposing fine to profiteers.