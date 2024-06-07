Open Menu

Provincial Minister Calls For Report On Bhitt Shah Cylinder Explosion, Assurance Of Financial Assistance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Provincial Minister calls for report on Bhitt Shah cylinder explosion, assurance of financial assistance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman has called for a detailed report on the tragic cylinder blast incident near Bhit Shah.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Matiari, the minister emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.

He urged the Deputy Commissioner to present a complete report to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman also directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

He assured that financial assistance would be given to the victims, and he asked the Deputy Commissioner Matiari to present detailed information about the injured in this regard.

Related Topics

Injured Matiari Best

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

2 hours ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

2 hours ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

9 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

18 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

18 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

18 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan