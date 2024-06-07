- Home
Provincial Minister Calls For Report On Bhitt Shah Cylinder Explosion, Assurance Of Financial Assistance
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman has called for a detailed report on the tragic cylinder blast incident near Bhit Shah.
In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Matiari, the minister emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.
He urged the Deputy Commissioner to present a complete report to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman also directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.
He assured that financial assistance would be given to the victims, and he asked the Deputy Commissioner Matiari to present detailed information about the injured in this regard.
