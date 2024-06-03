Provincial Minister Celebrates Mango Festival In Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Sindh's Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah attended the closing ceremony of the 56th Mango Festival at the Sindh Horticulture Research Institute in Mirpurkhas, on Monday.
According to APP Correspondent, the provincial minister praised the unique qualities of the Mango fruit, particularly the Sindhri Mango which he said is Mirpurkhas' identity and a source of global recognition.
He emphasized the importance of modern techniques and research in agriculture especially mango production to support the region's agricultural potential.
The government is working to address issues in the agriculture sector and improve the lives of growers, the minister said.
He also announced plans to promote Sindh's culture through public-private partnerships and mentioned the upcoming Lahoti festival in Tharparkar.
Awards were given to the top three winners in each category of the mango exhibition with cash prizes donated by Arif Khan Bhurguri, chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee.
The event was attended by various officials including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Talpur, and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan.
