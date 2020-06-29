Provincial minister condemns terrorist attack at Stock Exchange Karachi

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that due to timely response of our bravesecurity forces all four attackers were killed and once again enemy of peace weredefeated.